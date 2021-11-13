Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 561,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $451,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.14.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.