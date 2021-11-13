Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5,859.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $73.28 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a market cap of $745.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.30%.

INDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

