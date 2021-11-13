Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGS stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $733.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aligos Therapeutics Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

