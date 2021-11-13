Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DSP Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.