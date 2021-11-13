Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Down 10.3%

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s share price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.17. 110,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 32,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$112.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.