GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 198,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
