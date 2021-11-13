GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 198,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoPark stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

