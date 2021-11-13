Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gevo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

