Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

GILT opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

