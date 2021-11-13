Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $133,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $42.35 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

