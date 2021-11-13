Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

GLBE stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

