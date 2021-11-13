Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.