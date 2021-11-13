Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.
Shares of GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
