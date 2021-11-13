Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $66,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.