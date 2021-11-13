GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.90. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.