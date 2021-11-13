GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 370 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.82 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.