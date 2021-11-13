GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

