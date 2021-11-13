GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,774,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 149.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,573,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

