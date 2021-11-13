GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after acquiring an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

