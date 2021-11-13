GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,498,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.29 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

