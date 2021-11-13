GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.