Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 325,910 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

