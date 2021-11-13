Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,345 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

