Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

