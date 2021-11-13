Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Pitney Bowes worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 2.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

