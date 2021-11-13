Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1,145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCU stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

