Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

