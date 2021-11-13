Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,894,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 311.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

