Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $49,452,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 80,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $143.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

