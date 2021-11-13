GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. GoodRx updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $41.72 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.