Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTBIF. BTIG Research raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.