GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GRWG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

