Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Get Guild alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.