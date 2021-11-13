Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.