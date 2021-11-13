Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

HCDI stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.