Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$67.50 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$60.50 to C$67.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.08.

HDI stock opened at C$45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.99 million and a PE ratio of 14.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$49.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

