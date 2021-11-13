Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.43

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.43 ($5.83) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 462 ($6.04), with a volume of 50,242 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £149.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

