Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

