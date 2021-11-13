Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 117.7% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $16.43 or 0.00025616 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $243.62 million and $6.26 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,144.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.31 or 0.07254400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.77 or 0.00400299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.83 or 0.01034896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00087213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00412702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00270851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.00250676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,826,459 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.