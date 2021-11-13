Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

HE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 235,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,623. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

