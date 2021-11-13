HBK Investments L P Takes $453,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

