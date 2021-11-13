HC Wainwright Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.08 million, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 43.3% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

