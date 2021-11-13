Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) vs. Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Inhibrx alerts:

51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inhibrx and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 127.13 -$76.12 million ($2.30) -18.80 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inhibrx and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.