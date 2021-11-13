Head-To-Head Contrast: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.34 $703.03 million $0.96 9.20 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 24.14% 6.06% 0.26% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Thomasville Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no lo

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

