Head-To-Head Contrast: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) versus Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Fitness and Life Time Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $406.62 million 19.66 -$14.99 million $0.56 164.79 Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Time Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Fitness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Planet Fitness and Life Time Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 2 3 8 0 2.46 Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $88.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Life Time Group has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Planet Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 8.51% -9.30% 3.37% Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Life Time Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment comprises operations with respect to all Corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment involves the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

