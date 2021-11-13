Head-To-Head Review: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -639.62% N/A -79.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Accelerate Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 38.41 -$78.21 million ($1.25) -5.58

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

