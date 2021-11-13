Head to Head Review: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.10% 0.58% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42%

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.40 $1.67 million $0.88 14.03 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 6.23 $77.76 million $2.09 17.81

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

