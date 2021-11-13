Head-To-Head Survey: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -502.88% -220.77% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.47 DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.54 $93.88 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

