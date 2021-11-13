Head-To-Head Survey: Secoo (SECO) and The Competition

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Secoo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Secoo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 139 694 1044 52 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Secoo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Secoo has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s peers have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secoo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million $22.27 million 18.62 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -15.16

Secoo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Secoo peers beat Secoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

