Headinvest LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

