Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $4,305,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

