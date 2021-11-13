Headinvest LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $228.97 and a 1-year high of $319.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.14.

